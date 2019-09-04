Free Wi-Fi coming to GO Transit buses and trains

Transit riders will be able to access free Wi-Fi on GO trains and buses starting next year.

Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced Wednesday the government will spend $65-million on a five-year, wireless internet contract.

Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera to connect all 532 buses and 943 train coaches to Wi-Fi.

“We know our customers want to stay connected to make the most of their journey time while traveling with us,” said Mark Childs, Metrolinx’s chief marketing officer in a blog post. “That is why we are very excited to announce we will deliver Wi-Fi on our trains and buses.”

Travellers will begin to see Wi-Fi starting in the spring of 2020. The full rollout is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2020.

It will also include a portal with free entertainment content.