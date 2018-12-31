;
2017 BEA Winners
Free HSR and GO transit rides for New Year’s eve

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: go transit, hsr, new year's eve, rides

There are lots of ways to get to and from your New Year’s events tonight.

HSR and GO transit are extending their schedules and offering passengers free rides.

HSR will began free service at 6 pm. Buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule but with extended evening service on most routes.

GO Transit starts free rides at 7 pm.  Customers can board trains without having to tap their presto card or buy a ticket.

Metrolinx says it will also offer extra home bound service from Union Station to Aldershot.



