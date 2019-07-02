Fourth person arrested for mischief after Raptors’ championship win

Police have arrested a fourth person after a group of people allegedly smashed up two squad cars following the Toronto Raptors’ championship win.

Officers report that shortly after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors just before midnight on June 13, a group of eight men jumped on two police cruisers and smashed them. There was substantial damage to the police car.

It happened in Toronto near York Street and Bremner Boulevard next to Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto police report a youth has surrendered himself and was charged with mischief.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on August 26. The boy cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.