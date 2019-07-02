;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fourth person arrested for mischief after Raptors’ championship win

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Toronto
Tags: arrest, mischief, raptors, Raptors Championship, toronto, toronto police, toronto police service, York Street


Police have arrested a fourth person after a group of people allegedly smashed up two squad cars following the Toronto Raptors’ championship win.

Officers report that shortly after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors just before midnight on June 13, a group of eight men jumped on two police cruisers and smashed them. There was substantial damage to the police car.

It happened in Toronto near York Street and Bremner Boulevard next to Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto police report a youth has surrendered himself and was charged with mischief.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on August 26. The boy cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



LATEST STORIES

Fourth person arrested for mischief after Raptors' championship win

Police pull over man going 165km in an 80km zone

Pedestrian struck by tractor trailer on Brantford 403

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php