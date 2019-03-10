Four-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Hagersville

A four-year-old girl is continuing to fight for her life after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon in Haldimand County.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Main St. in Hagersville.

Ontario Provincial Police say that an 80-year-old woman from Norfolk County was sitting in her parked car facing southbound on Main St. The vehicle accelerated while in reverse and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The car struck an SUV before hopping the curb and hitting two children that were walking with their parents and another sibling. A 4-year-old-girl was pinned underneath the car and dragged a short distance.

A 13-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The parents drove the children to a local area hospital. The four-year-old was transported to Hamilton area hospital where she continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.