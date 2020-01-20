Four teens arrested for armed carjacking in St. Catharines

Four people have been arrested after an armed carjacking in St. Catharines.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Paul St. West and Louth St.

Police say a man was giving four teenagers a ride early Wednesday morning when a dispute occurred. The teens stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area.

Officers later arrested 19-year-old Dante Lamar Young, of St. Catharines, along with a 16-year-old boy from St. Catharines, a 17-year-old boy from St. Catharines and a 17-year-old boy from Thorold.

All four of the accused are charged with robbery using a firearm with the two 17-year-olds each facing an additional charge of failure to comply with sentence or disposition.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9417.