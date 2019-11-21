Foster parent facing sex charges

Following an investigation that began Monday. the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Dunville foster parent with several sex charges. The probe began after police received information concerning the sexual assault of a minor. The 59 year-old foster parent is now charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age. In order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, neither the parent’s nor alleged victim’s name is being released. The parent will appear in a Cayuga courtroom at a later date.