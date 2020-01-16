Fort Erie woman arrested for fraudulent Ontario Works payments

A 36-year-old Fort Erie woman has been charged with fraud after failing to disclose additional income and assets for Ontario Works payments.

In October 2019, Niagara Regional police along with the St. Catharines Works Eligibility Review office investigated suspected fraudulent activities between April 2016 to July 2017. They found over payments of approximately $8800 were made.

On January 13, a 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged. A court date has been scheduled for February 10 in Fort Erie.

The identity of the accused is not being release by the Niagara Regional Police Service as it would violate her privacy in being a recipient of government assistance.