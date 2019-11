On Halloween night, Southern Ontario was hit by intense rain and high winds, leaving homes flooded and without power.

As of Saturday, 1,000 people were still without power across Fort Erie and Port Colborne.

Over 200,000 homes were blacked out across the province.

Mayor Redekop of Fort Erie says he expects the damage will cost the city millions. He is appealing to the provincial government to help with infrastructure repairs.

Emily Taylor has the latest.