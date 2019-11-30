Kids who lost their parents were robbed of precious belongings

A Fort Erie man is asking for closure after the home of two orphaned children was robbed following the death of their parents.

Back in September Amanda Martin and Joshawa Brooks both died after Brooks jumped in the Niagara River carrying his five-year-old son and Martin went in after to save them.

The following night the family says their home was broken into and many of their valuable belongings, like electronics, bicycles and family keepsakes were gone.

More than two months later the neighbourhood is calling for the arrests of the suspects and demanding the items to be returned.

Niagara police say that they did arrest two males in connection to a break and enter at that location on October 24th.

Police say there was only once break-in at Martin’s home since her death, but could not confirm the connection to the family stolen goods.