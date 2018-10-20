Fort Erie municipal race

Its a case of déjà vu in the race for Mayor in Fort Erie.

As the two front runners from last terms’ election face off once again for the city’s top job.

Councillor Stephen Passero is hoping this year he can wrestle the mayor’s seat away from the incumbent.

“There’s only so much you can do from the position of councillor, so I’m looking to lead the next team of councillors onto some big bright opportunities for the town of Fort Erie.”

In order to do so he’ll have beat out long-time public servant Wayne Redekop, who is vying for his 5th nonconsecutive term as mayor.

“Now that we’ve brought the community together, I think there’s tremendous opportunity to bring it into the future and I want to be part of that.”

Last election Redekop won with 50% of the vote, surpassing Passero who came second with 25%.

This time around, slots weigh in as the top concern among residents after the race track accepted a cash deal from the province instead of bringing them back.

Redekop says, “We’d like to get the government to reconsider this particular agreement, because slots is more beneficial to the community than just the cash.”

He has previously referred to it as a back room deal.

As for Passero, “I don’t believe the tone and rhetoric of the current mayor will be beneficial as we go back to the province and olg and look to restart those discussions.”

Another big concern for residents is beach front access.

Each summer arguments arise between private beach-front cottage owners and public beachgoers over who should have access to certain privately owned parts of the shoreline. Both candidates have different opinions on how the issue should be handled.

Passero says the solution lies within by-law enforcement.

“I think there’s an opportunity to say look we’ll make sure its patrolled, we’ll make sure its protected but allow all the residents to walk the shoreline.”

While Redekop says he’d like to see the town buy back more of the beachfront.

“So we’ve got the plan and it does include acquisition of waterfront property.”

Also running for mayor is retired safety inspector and Green Party volunteer, George Jardine, who says he was spurred to run because of environment concerns.