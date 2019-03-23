;
Former Transportation safety board investigator explains the safety features in the Boeing 7-37 Max jets

According to the New York Times, the Boeing jets involved in two deadly crashes lacked two safety features. They were not equipped with angle of attack indicators and disagree lights.

The report says the Boeing jets in both crashes didn’t have the safety features in their cockpits because Boeing charged extra for them.

According to the report, many airlines have opted not to buy them and regulators don’t require them.

The Times article cites unnamed sources as saying Boeing will soon make the disagree light standard on all new 7-37 max planes, but maintain the angle of attack indicator as an option.

Dave Rohrer, a pilot and former investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada explains what the features are and how they help in flight.

 



