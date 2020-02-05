Former Pelham doctor facing additional sexual assault charges

A former doctor in the Town of Pelham is facing additional sexual assault charges after more alleged victims came forward to police.

Back in Sept. 2019, detectives began investigating 76-year-old Charles Duncan, who was practicing as a family doctor at the time, after allegations of sexual assault were reported to police.

The alleged incidents involved a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, according to police.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Duncan was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario website, Duncan resigned from his role on Oct. 31, 2019, following an investigation by the College.

On Tuesday, Niagara police charged Duncan with four new counts of sexual assault.

Police say the charges come after three additional women came forward to police. The victims are between the ages of 54 and 64 and the alleged incidents took place between Aug. 31, 1994, and Sept. 31, 2018.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court on Wednesday.

