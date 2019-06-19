Former payroll clerk at St Joseph’s Hospital is going to jail for stealing a million dollars

58-year-old Elizabeth Marck will serve a two-year prison sentence in a federal penitentiary for spending close to a million dollars for her own personal gain.

Marck, was a treasurer for Cupe local 786, representing over 18,000 front line hospital staff at St Joseph’s, when she swindled money from the union over a seven-year period, between 2010 and 2017.

She was charged in July last year, after the union contacted Hamilton police, citing several “accounting irregularities”. They launched an investigation and in April of last year, she plead guilty.

In court, the crown said it was difficult and unfortunate sentencing, and that no one wants to see a 58-year-old woman with no criminal record serve time in a federal penitentiary.

In her statement, she was remorseful for her actions and said she took advantage of her position. Police found Marck had issued cheques to herself and used the union’s credit card for her own expenses.

Union members outside of St Josephs hospital on Charlton are furious and think Marck should have been handed a harsher penalty.