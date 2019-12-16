Former Hamilton principal facing new sexual assault charges

Investigators say a former Hamilton middle school principal is facing more sex charges after additional victims came forward to police.

Damir (Dan) Ivankovic, of Stoney Creek, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of assault.

The alleged incidents took place during the 2017 and 2018 school year and involved female students at Ryerson Middle School. Police say Ivankovic was working as a principal at the school at the time.

Back in August, the 54-year-old was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an alleged incident that also involved a female student at the school.

The Hamilton-Wentworth School Board says Ivankovic was hired in 2003 and worked as a principal at Rosedale Elementary School until 2007.

He then worked at Viscount Montgomery Elementary School before being hired at Ryerson — a middle school with students in grades 6 to 8 — in September 2014.

Ivankovic was assigned to home duties on January 9, 2019, after the first alleged incident was reported to the school board and police.

Ivankovic has been released on a promise to appear and is expected back in court on January 14, 2020.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Harold Harris from the Child Abuse Unit at 905-540-6253.