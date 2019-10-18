Former Hamilton PC riding president charged with fraud 

Hamilton police have charged a former PC riding president with fraud.

David Dawson, 67, is accused of misappropriating over $30,000 during the 2015 election.

In Mar. 2019, information was reported to the Hamilton Police Service regarding accounting irregularities within the Federal Conservative Electoral District Association of Hamilton Centre.

Dawson was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraud over $5,000, theft by conversion and theft by person required to account.

He has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.