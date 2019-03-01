Former Hamilton mortgage broker guilty of sexual assault will not face jail time

Former Hamilton mortgage broker Dennis Khanna has been sentenced for three counts of sexual assault, but he did not receive any jail time.

64-year-old Khanna moved to Canada from India in 1973. With little education, he moved from labour-based jobs to brokering mortgages and at one point owned more than 100 homes, many of which he rented out. He still owns property and lives in a large home in Oakville, but he lost his broker licence and after last year’s guilty plea in a fraud against TD bank, he’ll never get that licence back.

On Thursday, Khanna was sentenced to one year probation and 80 hours of community service and was added to the sex offender registry, convicted of three counts of sex assault, but not all the charges he faced.

“My client was acquitted of a very serious fraud charge and three extremely serious sex assault charges. So in comparison, the one he was convicted of are at the lowest end possible.” John Rosen, lawyer.

During the trial victims testified that Khanna forged their signatures and created mortgages they were unaware of, causing them to lose their homes. The women said Khanna offered them payment relief in exchange for sexual favours. Khanna was convicted of sexually touching two of his clients.

After sentencing Dennis Khanna approached our reporter and told her, he didn’t want to talk on camera but he did want me to relate that he was planning to sue Hamilton police for about $11 million and using profanities he said he particularly wanted to get Hamilton police sergeant Kevin Dhinsa.

The judge said the community service would help Khanna see how real professionals act and that Khanna would take orders from someone else for a change.

Police say as many as 70 witnesses came forward with complaints about Khanna and several people who attended Khanna’s trial said they were frustrated they were not allowed to testify.