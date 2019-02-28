Former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty of sexual assault to be sentenced today

A former Hamilton mortgage broker found guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault will be sentenced today.

Sixty-three-year-old Dinesh Khanna was found guilty on three out of six counts of sexual assault and not guilty on one count of fraud.

He had pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Khanna ran a financial planning business on King St. in Hamilton at the time of the assaults. His license was revoked in 2015.

The charges stemmed from claims made by four of Khanna’s clients.