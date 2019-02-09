;
Former Educational Assistant in Port Colborne arrested

Category: Niagara
Tags: child abuse, niagara police, port colborne, sexual assault, Todd Albert Klacko


A 50-year-old man from Port Colborne has been arrested for the second time on child abuse charges.

Former educational assistant Todd Albert Klacko was arrested yesterday after Niagara Police executed a search warrant at his home.
The child exploitation and child abuse units say they launched an investigation last month that led them to Klacko’s home.
They seized a number of computers and storage media.

He is now facing list of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and exposing genitals to a child under 16.

In 2016, after a seven month long investigation, he was sentenced to six months in jail after being charged with two counts of luring a child believed to be under the age of 16, and one count of making available sexually explicit material.

He was suspended from his job and later terminated.

A document we found online has Klacko listed as being involved in a bridge program for students who may be significantly at risk of school failure due to attendance, motivation, social, emotional or behaviour problems. The website suggests these students are typically in grades seven or eight.

Klacko was assigned to the Sherkston Community Centre where the program took place.

In 2014, Klacko ran unsuccessfully as a candidate in ward three for Port Colborne City Council. He was also a minor league baseball coach.

Klacko is being held in custody until Tuesday when he will reappear in court by video.



Former Educational Assistant in Port Colborne arrested

