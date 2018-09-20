;
Former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna’s assault case put over a week

The assault case against former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna was back before the courts today.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

The case has been put over to Septemeber 25th, the same day his new team is in Toronto for a game.

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy and he was later dealt to
the Houston Astros.

Osuna’s lawyer has said his client is remorseful over the incident but plans to plead not guilty if it goes to trial.

The lawyer has also said he was hoping for a peace bond that could lead to withdrawal of the assault charge.



