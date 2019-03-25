;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to be tried on assault charges

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: afghanistan, Caitlan Coleman, canada, hostage, Joshua Boyle


A Canadian man taken hostage in Afghanistan is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court today to face trial on several assault charges.

Joshua Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were captured in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip.

The couple was freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017, along with the three children they had while in captivity.

Boyle was arrested two months later by Ottawa police and charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

The charges relate to two alleged victims, whose identities are being protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

Boyle was released from jail last June with strict bail conditions which included an electronic bracelet to track his movements.



LATEST STORIES

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to be tried on assault charges

Apple expected to launch new video service

Inquest into fatal stage collapse in Toronto to get underway

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php