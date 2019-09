Hamilton’s pro soccer franchise, Forge FC has punched their ticket to the inaugural Canadian Premier League finals.

Because of the Hammers 4-1 victory against Pacific FC and Cavalry FC tying their game, the two teams will meet in the CPL final.

The first leg of the CPL finals is slated for Saturday, October 26 and the second Saturday, November 2.

Locations and times of the matches are to be determined. There should be at least one game at Tim Horton’s Field.