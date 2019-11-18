Ford unveils electric Mustang SUV

The Ford Motor Company has launched its new Mustang. It’s electric, has 4 doors and it’s an SUV! Mustang loyalists took to social media almost immediately to denounce it as NOT a Mustang. But, it is. And Ford is counting on it to take a lead in the electric auto marketplace which is set to grow in leaps and bounds over the next two years. The new Mustang Mach-E will be available late next year starting at about 43-thousand dollars U.S. Depending on options, it could travel 600 kilometres or more on a single charge. Ford is taking reservations with a $500 deposit.