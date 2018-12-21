Ford recalls 874K F-series trucks over fire risk

Ford is recalling close to 875,000 of its F-series pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. over fire concerns.

The recall covers F-150s from 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

It affects trucks with engine block heaters.

These heaters warm the engine so the trucks can start and warm up faster in extreme cold temperatures.

The company says the risk of fire happens only when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.

Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries.

You can check online to see if your vehicle is affected.