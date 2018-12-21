;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ford recalls 874K F-series trucks over fire risk

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: ford, Ford Canada, recall, truck

 

Ford is recalling close to 875,000 of its F-series pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. over fire concerns.

The recall covers  F-150s from 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

It affects trucks with engine block heaters.

These heaters warm the engine so the trucks can start and warm up faster in extreme cold temperatures.

The company says the risk of fire happens only when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.

Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries.

You can check online to see if your vehicle is affected.

 



LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for December 21st-23rd

Everybody in the pool

Friday expected to be busiest holiday travel day at Pearson

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php