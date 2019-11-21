Ford leads Ontario delegation to Ottawa

By
Dwight Ryan
-

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is heading to Ottawa Friday to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He says he has a simple message for the newly-elected PM: he looks forward to meeting with the new Liberal government. Ford won’t be travelling to the capital alone. He’ll be accompanied by a high-level contingent, called the council on provincial-federal relations. It includes several cabinet ministers. Ford says the group members want to work with their federal counterparts on priorities including infrastructure, health care and economic growth.

