;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ford government wants to legalize tailgating for sports fans around Ontario

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Sports
Tags: drinking and driving, ford, hamilton, party, tailgate party, tiger cats



Premier Doug Ford says he wants to treat “adults like adults” by legalizing tailgating. The Liberals say they can’t understand why the focus is on tailgating, with other topics that should rank higher on the government’s priority list. Having tailgate parties outside of stadiums and arenas concerns mothers against drunk driving CEO Andrew Murie.

“You certainly do not want an NFL style tailgating where people are grossly intoxicated. You wonder how they’re going to get home. It’s not a good experience for those who want to enjoy a game”.

All of the drinking and driving laws still apply, but fans like the idea of being able to park their vehicle, bring their own alcohol and cook food near the stadium. Teams will be allowed to sell alcohol at the tailgating parties.

The amendment for legalizing tailgating will come when the Ontario government releases it’s budget on Thursday.

It will be up to individual teams whether to allow it. The Hamilton Tiger Cats had “no comment” but a form of tailgating already happens near Tim Horton’s field.



LATEST STORIES

The earliest in 30 years wildlife experts are removing raccoons from homes

Ford government wants to legalize tailgating for sports fans around Ontario

Record number of overdose calls in Hamilton last month

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php