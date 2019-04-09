Ford government wants to legalize tailgating for sports fans around Ontario

Premier Doug Ford says he wants to treat “adults like adults” by legalizing tailgating. The Liberals say they can’t understand why the focus is on tailgating, with other topics that should rank higher on the government’s priority list. Having tailgate parties outside of stadiums and arenas concerns mothers against drunk driving CEO Andrew Murie.

“You certainly do not want an NFL style tailgating where people are grossly intoxicated. You wonder how they’re going to get home. It’s not a good experience for those who want to enjoy a game”.

All of the drinking and driving laws still apply, but fans like the idea of being able to park their vehicle, bring their own alcohol and cook food near the stadium. Teams will be allowed to sell alcohol at the tailgating parties.

The amendment for legalizing tailgating will come when the Ontario government releases it’s budget on Thursday.

It will be up to individual teams whether to allow it. The Hamilton Tiger Cats had “no comment” but a form of tailgating already happens near Tim Horton’s field.