Ford government makes cuts to Post-Secondary Education funding

Thousands of Ontario students awoke to a new reality this morning, when they logged into their Ontario Student Assistance Program accounts. The Ford government announced they’d be making cuts to post-secondary funding, but like every year, students have to wait until June to find out how much they’ve got.

Tal Ho-Devine is heading into his fourth year at McMaster University this fall and says if he was just starting, he doesn’t know if he’d make it to graduation with the new cuts. Like many students, Ho-Devine is just learning they’ll need to scrape by on a lot less come September.

In January, thousands of students walked out of class and held protests after the Ford government announced changes to OSAP, including removing the free-tuition program for low-income kids, and the 6 month grace period students have following graduation to begin repaying their loan. The PC’s claim the new revamped system is more financially stable.