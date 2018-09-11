Ford fights back against ruling striking down council-cutting plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took the unprecedented step Monday of invoking a rarely used charter provision known as the notwithstanding clause to push ahead with his plan to slash the size of Toronto’s city council in the middle of an election, despite a court deeming the move unconstitutional.

Earlier in the morning, Superior court Justice Edward Belobaba quashed the PC government’s ‘better local government act.’ In his ruling he stated that reducing Toronto city council from 47 to 25 wards ‘crossed the line’ and was ‘unconstitutional.’

Six hours after he was handed the news, Premier Doug Ford announced that the PC’s are taking a stand, “Democratically elected government being shut down by the courts, that concerns me more than anything.”

In response, Ford plans to invoke section 33 of the constitution known as the ‘notwithstanding clause’ that gives the province power to override the judge’s decision. It’s a move that’s never happened before in Ontario politics.

“The courts use every tool in their toolbox to make this happen, well guess what, I’m going to use every tool in our disposal to make sure we hold up the constitution and the democratic right of the people of Ontario.”

Ford says he’s fulfilling his promise for the people and says his legislation was brought to court at the command of special interest groups, including left-wing downtown city councillors.

“It’s not a coincidence, they’re all about big government, spending tax payer’s money, not concerning themselves about saving taxpayer’s money, they’re just worried about their job, y’know why? because in my opinion a lot of these councillors couldn’t get a job if they weren’t elected.”

Ford says he’s ordering the legislature to return Wednesday to re-introduce the better government act where the notwithstanding clause will be introduced.