Ford did not break rules hiring Taverner: integrity commissioner finds

Ontario’s integrity commissioner says Premier Doug Ford did not break the rules that govern legislators when one of his close friends was hired as the OPP’s top cop.

The report finds that Ford stayed at arm’s length from the recruitment process, but the process itself was flawed.

The investigation was launched after complaints from opposition politicians over Taverner’s hiring. Taverner initially did not meet the criteria listed for the position and the government admitted it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates.

Taverner withdrew his name from consideration for the job earlier this month, citing the controversy around his appointment and the need to protect the integrity of front-line officers.