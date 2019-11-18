Football party turns deadly

Authorities are still baffled after a house party in Southern California turned deadly yesterday. Police in Fresno say about 35 people were watching the NFL game in the backyard of the house when someone approached and opened fire. He then took off. Three people died instantly and a fourth succumbed to his injuries in hospital. All victims were men aged 25 – 30. Police have no motive nor suspect.
