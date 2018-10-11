Foot pursuit leads to arrests in Hamilton street robbery

Two suspects have been arrested and one remains outstanding following a street robbery in Hamilton.

Police say two males were in the area of King St. West and Caroline St. North around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A trio of males approached the pair and told them to hand over their money. One of the suspects flashed what appeared to be a gun. The victim handed over some cash but the thieves demanded more.

Police say he then turned over all of his money and fled to safety with his friend.

Officers arrived on scene and began patrolling the area. They say within the hour, they noticed a male “acting suspiciously” outside a convenience store near King St. West and James St.

“As police approached, another male matching one of the suspect descriptions exited the store,” said Hamilton Police Service. “The suspects fled on foot in opposite directions but were later captured, one suspect remains outstanding.”

Police say they searched the area and found a knife and a flare gun that had been painted black.

Yonis Mohamed, 18, and a 17-year-old boy from Hamilton were arrested and charged.