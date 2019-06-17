Food truck festival at Springridge Farm

Families gathered at Springridge Farm today for some family-friendly Father’s Day fun for the 6th annual Food Truck Festival, where they served up everything from classic options to flaming hot BBQ for a twist on a Father’s day meal.

Families spent the day soaking up the little sun that was out and the kids had a great time exploring the farm.

The event normally kicks off strawberry season., but unfortunately the weather this year has delayed strawberry picking until next weekend.