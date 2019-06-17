FLYFEST at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

The Warplane Heritage Museum took to the skies today to celebrate Father’s Day with their annual FLYFEST.

Museum members had the chance to take classic planes for a spin today- like the B25 Mitchell bomber and the Lancaster! this is the sixth year of the event. The CEO and president Dave Rohrer says it’s both a busy and wonderful weekend.

The museum is one of the only places in Canada that you can fly these classic planes. Roher also says that the museum in Hamilton is one of the only places with these kinds of planes. The museum hosted events for fathers and kids alike, with a virtual reality exhibit that lets you pilot an F18 Hornet jet and a book sale with rare collectibles.