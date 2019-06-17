;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

FLYFEST at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local, News
Tags: canadian warplane heritage museum, flyfest, hamilton, planes



The Warplane Heritage Museum took to the skies today to celebrate Father’s Day with their annual FLYFEST.

Museum members had the chance to take classic planes for a spin today- like the B25 Mitchell bomber and the Lancaster! this is the sixth year of the event. The CEO and president Dave Rohrer says it’s both a busy and wonderful weekend.

The museum is one of the only places in Canada that you can fly these classic planes. Roher also says that the museum in Hamilton is one of the only places with these kinds of planes. The museum hosted events for fathers and kids alike, with a virtual reality exhibit that lets you pilot an F18 Hornet jet and a book sale with rare collectibles.



LATEST STORIES

Wishing you all a happy Father's Day

Food truck festival at Springridge Farm

Families explored the historic HMCS Haida this Father's Day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php