‘Flying Fortress’ crashes in Connecticut

By
Dwight Ryan
-

A vintage World War II plane crashed and erupted into flames this morning at an airport just outside of Hartford, Connecticut. The B17 bomber owned by the Collings Foundation, which preserves old aircraft was reportedly landing when the incident occurred. Rescue operations are currently underway and its reported that four victims of the crash have been taken to a Hartford hospital. The busy airport has been closed as the investigation gets underway. No further details are yet available.

