Florida Georgia Line, The Glorious Sons to perform at Canadian Open in Hamilton

One of country music’s top acts is set to headline a new concert series in Hamilton this summer.

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed duo, Florida Georgia Line (FGL), is slated to perform at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. Juno award-winners and Kingston-based band The Glorious Sons will also be taking the stage.

“We’ve always had an epic time performing in Canada,” said FGL’s Tyler Hubbard in a news release. “Our Canadian fans sure know how to bring the party!”

The concert series will be held on the iconic grounds of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club on June 7 and 8, 2019, and will offer an enhanced experience for golf fans, music lovers and players alike.

“It’s very exciting to have Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons perform at this year’s RBC Canadian Open,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “We are committed to creating an unforgettable fan experience, and our new concert series is a unique opportunity to connect golf and music fans of all ages.”

It will be the first time in the 115-year history of Canada’s men’s golf championship that concerts will be included in the week-long event.

Golf and music fans can purchase a general admission day pass to the tournament for $75 which will also give you access to the concert.

The RBC Canadian Open’s return to the historic Harry Colt designed course in 2019 marks the 100-year anniversary since the club originally first hosted the Open.

It will be the sixth time the Hamilton Golf and Country Club has hosted the prestigious tournament.