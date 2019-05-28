Flooding prompts temporary closure of Hamilton trail

The City of Hamilton has temporarily shut down a popular trail along the city’s waterfront due to flooding.

Crews closed the Desjardins Recreational Trail around 8 a.m. Tuesday after water from Lake Ontario breached a sandbag barrier and spilled onto the pathway.

The one-kilometre trail extends from the access road at Kay Drage Park, along the Chedoke Creek to Cootes Paradise, across the creek then on to the Desjardins Canal.

It is often used for hiking, walking, running, and cycling.

Morning Live videographer Sylvie Lendvay was reporting live from the trail early Tuesday and spotted some runners trying to make their way through the pooling water.

High water levels have prompted the closure of several areas along Lake Ontario.

Officials are monitoring the near-record-breaking levels and say they are about a metre higher than normal.

Update: they’ve closed down the Desjardins rec trail for safety … were on our way out now @morninglive pic.twitter.com/InZJtyRvAF — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) May 28, 2019

Hamilton is expected to continue to experience patches of rain Tuesday throughout Thursday.