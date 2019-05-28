;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Flooding prompts temporary closure of Hamilton trail

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: Desjardins Recreational Trail, flooding, hamilton, lake ontario, rain, waterfront


The City of Hamilton has temporarily shut down a popular trail along the city’s waterfront due to flooding.

Crews closed the Desjardins Recreational Trail around 8 a.m. Tuesday after water from Lake Ontario breached a sandbag barrier and spilled onto the pathway.

The one-kilometre trail extends from the access road at Kay Drage Park, along the Chedoke Creek to Cootes Paradise, across the creek then on to the Desjardins Canal.

It is often used for hiking, walking, running, and cycling.

Morning Live videographer Sylvie Lendvay was reporting live from the trail early Tuesday and spotted some runners trying to make their way through the pooling water.

High water levels have prompted the closure of several areas along Lake Ontario.

Officials are monitoring the near-record-breaking levels and say they are about a metre higher than normal.

Hamilton is expected to continue to experience patches of rain Tuesday throughout Thursday.



LATEST STORIES

Flooding prompts temporary closure of Hamilton trail

Man arrested, woman still sought after child hit by motorcycle in Toronto

Golfers scramble to safety after man drives onto Milton golf course

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php