Flood warnings issued for Lake Erie shoreline

Grand River Conservation Authority issued a Flood Warning for areas along the Grand River downstream of Dunnville Dam, in the village of Port Maitland and along the lakeshore.

Environment Canada has issued high wind warnings for the Lake Erie shoreline, warning of damaging south west winds, gusting up to 90 km/h. A low pressure system moving across southern Ontario is expected to bring high winds through Sunday afternoon, ending by this evening. Strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

Forecasts indicate a risk for flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline and Grand River downstream of Dunnville Dam. Waves of up to 1.5 m are forecast to accompany this surge event.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from all Lake Erie shoreline areas experiencing strong wave action and elevated water levels. The Flood Warning will remain in effect until noon on Monday,