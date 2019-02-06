;
2017 BEA Winners
Flood warning in place for Brantford

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for the city of Brantford.

Early Tuesday morning, an ice jam formed upstream of the Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge in Brantford.

Ice jams form on rivers when floating ice accumulates and blocks river flow which can lead to flooding.

In February 2018, the ice jam flooding caused a state of emergency in Brantford — forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

The GRCA says Monday’s mild temperatures melted much of the snow across the watershed and is expected to run downstream of Brantford over the next few days.

They are reminding residents the ice jams can form very quickly and to be prepared in the event conditions worsen.

City officials say they are taking all precautionary measures necessary and monitoring water levels closely.

The warning is in effect until Thursday at 12 p.m.



