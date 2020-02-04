Flight from Toronto to Jamaica diverted after false coronavirus claims

(Stock image of WestJet plane)

A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after a passenger allegedly made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

According to The Canadian Press, the airline said the flight was diverted out of an “abundance of caution.”

The flight crew reportedly followed all protocols for infectious disease on board.

The airline said the 243-passenger flight was headed to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when it turned back due to an “unruly guest.” The plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

Two WestJet flights were cancelled, but two additional flights were scheduled Tuesday morning – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.