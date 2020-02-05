Flight evacuating Canadians in Wuhan delayed

A chartered flight for Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China—the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak—has been delayed.

Government officials say the Canadians will have to wait another 21 hours to head home due to bad weather.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Chinese officials provided a narrow window for flights to come into Wuhan. Trudeau said the weather made it impossible for the aircraft to take off.

The Canadians are expected to be back in Canada on Friday.

Evacuees will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at Ontario military base CFB Trenton.

The plane has room for 250 passengers but more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan.

More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in China, and at least 490 people killed.