Flamborough man charged in cyclist hit and run

A 37-year-old Flamborough man has been charged with fail to remain after police identified his vehicle in a collision that sent a cyclist to hospital.

On December 29 around 8 a.m, police were called to MacNab and Barton St. for a fail to remain collision between a cyclist and a white pick-up truck. The 57-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police appealed to the public for information and after receiving several tips they located the vehicle and driver.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with fail to remain, mischief under $5000 and obstruct police. A court date has been scheduled for February 4, 2020.