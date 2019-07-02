;
Five teens injured in Hagersville car rollover

Five people were taken to hospital after a rollover in Hagersville.

It happened on Concession 12 Walpole, west of Highway 6 around 11 p.m. last night. Four men and one woman in their late teens to early 20’s were reportedly driving from a quarry where they were swimming during the day.

The car was allegedly travelling at high speed when it hit a railway crossing sign and rolled into a ditch.

The teens were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Concession 12 Walpole between Main Street and Sandusk Road was closed until around one this morning while Haldimand OPP investigated.



