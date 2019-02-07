Five people arrested in Niagara Falls break and enter probe

Niagara police have arrested five people following a two-months long break and enter investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police began looking into a rash of commercial and residential break and enters late last year.

Investigators discovered evidence that identified several suspects and locations where some of the stolen property was located.

Officers executed several search warrants and recovered a number of stolen items.

Five Niagara Falls residents ranging from age 35 to 49 were arrested and face a number of charges.

Police say the stolen property was returned to their rightful owners.