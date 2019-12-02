Five people arrested following ‘firearm incident’ at Niagara Falls hotel

Five people have been arrested after police were called to a hotel in Niagara Falls over the weekend.

Officers responded to an incident at the hotel near Ferry St. and Clark Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators learned two employees were inside the building when they were approached by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun.

Police say the suspect was then joined by four other males.

The employees managed to get away from the group and contacted police.

Two of the males fled the area in a vehicle that was stopped by officers a short distance away.

Members of the Emergency Task Unit and negotiators responded to the area and two other males were taken into custody while a third male remained inside the room.

After several hours, the fifth male was arrested without incident.

Police say charges are pending against the males and the investigation is ongoing.