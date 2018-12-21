Five horses dead in overnight barn fire in Milton

Five horses are dead after an overnight fire at the First Line Training Centre in Milton.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday, at a barn on Arkell Rd. There were 40 horses inside.

Officials say two of the horses were trapped inside and didn’t make it out.

38 other horses were rescued. Three were badly injured and had to be euthanized by a veterinarian.

“I think anybody that knows anything about horses knows that they are in their stalls and they are helpless to get out,” said Diane Currie who works at the barn.

“I think that is the worst part of the tragedy, they really and truly are trapped until their humans get there to help them.”

There are several barns on the property but crews from Milton and Halton Hills managed to contain the fire.

Damage to the barn is estimated at around $300,000.

Officials say the fire started in the motor of a bulldozer that was parked behind the barn.

The First Line Training Centre trains horses to race at the Woodbine and Mohawk tracks.

It has several tracks, trails and stalls.