Five Arrested In Niagara Drug Bust

Five people are charged after Niagara Regional Police executed search warrants in Hamilton, Thorold and Welland seizing $34-thousand worth of crystal meth, $29-thousand in fentanyl and $20-thousand worth of cocaine. Police also seized five firearms, 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly $40-thousand in cash.

39-year-old Jeffery England and 34-year-old Jessica Travers, both of charged with possession for purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, proceeds of crime, and firearm possession among other charges.

36-year-old Chris Arnoczki and 29-year-old Joanne Short, both Welland face similar charges, while 28-year old Shawn Marsh of Welland faces one two counts of possessing a controlled substance.