;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Five arrested as OPP lead pot shop raid in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Barrie Police, cannabis, hamilton, hamilton police, niagara police, ontario provincial police, opp, pot shop

 

Ontario Provincial Police are staying tight-lipped about a recent pot shop raid in Hamilton.

In a news release, OPP say officers executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis shop on Main St. last Tuesday.

Working with the help of officers from Hamilton, Niagara and Barrie, police seized a “large quantity” of cannabis as well as hash and concentrates.

Five people from the Hamilton area were arrested.

They face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

When asked for details about the raid and arrest, OPP would only say it’s part of an effort with multiple police forces to curb illegal cannabis stores.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Caffeine fix

Holiday beauty

For the table

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php