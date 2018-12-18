Five arrested as OPP lead pot shop raid in Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police are staying tight-lipped about a recent pot shop raid in Hamilton.

In a news release, OPP say officers executed a search warrant at an illegal cannabis shop on Main St. last Tuesday.

Working with the help of officers from Hamilton, Niagara and Barrie, police seized a “large quantity” of cannabis as well as hash and concentrates.

Five people from the Hamilton area were arrested.

They face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

When asked for details about the raid and arrest, OPP would only say it’s part of an effort with multiple police forces to curb illegal cannabis stores.