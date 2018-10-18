First taste of winter in Ontario
Some Ontario residents are waking up to their first taste of winter.
Early Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the city of Hamilton and the Niagara region.
As temperatures hovered near the zero degree mark, the weather agency warned of a general freeze in many areas.
The advisory also said frost could damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Temperatures are expected to rise as the day goes on.
After a chilly start we’re into sunshine today but a cool high of 7. Clear tonight as the temp warms from a low of 3 to 6 by morning. Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and a warm high of 14. Showers Saturday. Details on CHCH Morning Live. @morninglive. pic.twitter.com/yRlJBVcHDo
— brianwoodchch (@BrianWCHCH) October 18, 2018
Meanwhile the first snowfall of the season blanketed some parts of the province, including Simcoe County.
Instagram posts show some overnight accumulation in Beeton.
View this post on Instagram
For those of you that haven’t gotten out of bed yet sorry for ruining your day 😘
A post shared by Rodger Mcallister (@mcogre) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kyle Alfred (@alphax45) on
