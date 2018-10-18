;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

First taste of winter in Ontario

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: environment canada, hamilton, niagara, snow, weather, winters

BEETON_Snow_1

 

Some Ontario residents are waking up to their first taste of winter.

Early Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the city of Hamilton and the Niagara region.

As temperatures hovered near the zero degree mark, the weather agency warned of a general freeze in many areas.

The advisory also said frost could damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the day goes on.

Meanwhile the first snowfall of the season blanketed some parts of the province, including Simcoe County.

Instagram posts show some overnight accumulation in Beeton.


View this post on Instagram

For those of you that haven’t gotten out of bed yet sorry for ruining your day 😘

A post shared by Rodger Mcallister (@mcogre) on


View this post on Instagram

Snow overnight!

A post shared by Kyle Alfred (@alphax45) on



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man charged in 24-hour robbery spree

CEOs urge Ford government to reinstate basic income

Ottawa mayor under fire for blocking residents on Twitter

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php