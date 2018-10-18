First taste of winter in Ontario

Some Ontario residents are waking up to their first taste of winter.

Early Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the city of Hamilton and the Niagara region.

As temperatures hovered near the zero degree mark, the weather agency warned of a general freeze in many areas.

The advisory also said frost could damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the day goes on.

After a chilly start we’re into sunshine today but a cool high of 7. Clear tonight as the temp warms from a low of 3 to 6 by morning. Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and a warm high of 14. Showers Saturday. Details on CHCH Morning Live. @morninglive. pic.twitter.com/yRlJBVcHDo — brianwoodchch (@BrianWCHCH) October 18, 2018

Meanwhile the first snowfall of the season blanketed some parts of the province, including Simcoe County.

Instagram posts show some overnight accumulation in Beeton.