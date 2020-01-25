First suspected case of coronavirus in Canada

The first suspected case of the coronavirus in Canada. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health held a news conference moments ago saying he has been made aware of this presumptive case in Toronto.

Officials say the person had travelled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and came back to Toronto.

Within a day they say the man became quite ill.

He was taken to Sunnybrook hospital and remains in quarantine in stable condition.

Chief medical officers were notified of the lab result today and passed the information along to public health Canada.

Now officials are actively working to determine who else may have been exposed to this person and who is at risk.

Meanwhile, cases of the Wuhan coronavirus continue to rise.

There are now nearly 1,400 confirmed cases around the world and more than 40 deaths, prompting world leaders and health officials to take extra precautions.