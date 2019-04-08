;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

FIRST Robotics Competition held at McMaster University

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: FIRST, high school, Matt Ingram, mcmaster university, robotics



More than 1,200 high school students from across Ontario gathered in Hamilton this weekend to test their metal, literally. The FIRST Robotics Competition was held at McMaster University.

Blood, sweat, and gears. That’s what it takes for high school students to build and program an industrial sized robot to play a unique game of skill.

Teams try to score points by getting a combination of balls and discs into the cargo hatch and the spaceships. Six squads play at the same time with each side working together, controlling the robot from the sidelines, but with complicated rules, it’s not an easy game to play.

But the joy of victory aside, learning to build this robot is pushing some students to consider a career in engineering.

It’s a day of competition that could lead to a lifetime passion for engineering.



LATEST STORIES

FIRST Robotics Competition held at McMaster University

Overdoses in Ontario Jails

SNC-Lavalin Drama continues

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php