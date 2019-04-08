FIRST Robotics Competition held at McMaster University

More than 1,200 high school students from across Ontario gathered in Hamilton this weekend to test their metal, literally. The FIRST Robotics Competition was held at McMaster University.

Blood, sweat, and gears. That’s what it takes for high school students to build and program an industrial sized robot to play a unique game of skill.

Teams try to score points by getting a combination of balls and discs into the cargo hatch and the spaceships. Six squads play at the same time with each side working together, controlling the robot from the sidelines, but with complicated rules, it’s not an easy game to play.

But the joy of victory aside, learning to build this robot is pushing some students to consider a career in engineering.

It’s a day of competition that could lead to a lifetime passion for engineering.