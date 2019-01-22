First Responders Bulldogs chat

Hamilton Bulldogs were on the road all weekend after dropping games to Niagara and Ottawa. They finished up with a win against Kingston on Sunday. The Bulldogs return home for a special game Saturday against Mississauga with their annual 1st Responders Game and that is our focus for our chat this morning with a few first responders from Hamilton . We welcomed David Thompson from Hamilton Paramedics, Claudio Mostacci from Hamilton Fire and Claus Wagner from Hamilton Police.