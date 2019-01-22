;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

First Responders Bulldogs chat

Posted:
Category: Sports
Tags: bulldogs, Claudio Mostacci, Claus Wagner, david thompson, fire, first responders, FirstOntario Centre, hamilton bulldogs, hockey, paramedics, police, tim bolen


Hamilton Bulldogs were on the road all weekend after dropping games to Niagara and Ottawa. They finished up with a win against Kingston on Sunday. The Bulldogs return home for a special game Saturday against Mississauga with their annual 1st Responders Game and that is our focus for our chat this morning with a few first responders from Hamilton . We welcomed David Thompson from Hamilton Paramedics, Claudio Mostacci from Hamilton Fire and Claus Wagner from Hamilton Police.



LATEST STORIES

First Responders Bulldogs chat

Canada's new food guide

Fly away at John. C. Munro

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php